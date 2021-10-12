No 10 has backed the energy bailout plan (REUTERS)

No 10 has emerged in support of business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, backing a plan to bailout energy firms struggling with costs.

Mr Kwarteng has offered more support to firms including those in the energy intensive industry have warned of halting production in a matter of days if the soaring energy costs weren’t addressed.

A government source confirmed to The Independent that BEIS (Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy) had submitted a plan to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s department, but details of the proposals were not immediately clear.

It comes as the defence sector is the latest to be hit by energy woes as the UK could be forced to rely on other nations for key nuclear and defence components without government intervention.

Amid growing tensions between the two departments, No 10 intervened on Monday to say the government was open to looking at “mitigations” to help the industry.

