What the E coli sandwich outbreak tells us about the state of the economy

Britain is a services superpower. From retail and hospitality to the financial sector, “services” account for a dominant part of the UK economy – just over 80 per cent, in terms of both gross domestic product and employment.

So when the service industry is hit by a crisis – say, by a major recall of pre-packed sandwiches, wraps and salads due to a possible contamination with E coli – we all feel queasy.

Last week, product recall notices were issued on 45 different sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major supermarkets and high-street retailers – including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, the Co-Op, and the pharmacy chain Boots – following hundreds of reports of bacterial infection.