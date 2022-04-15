After nearly six weeks of brutal bombardment of Ukraine by Putin’s forces, it is clear that the world in 2022 is as full of war, violence and hatred as ever.

In his desire to reclaim lost power in Eastern Europe, the Russian president has declared that he is ‘liberating’ Ukraine from Nazism and genocide, but many western commentators have missed the point that this war is also about religion.

Kyiv is the birthplace of the Russian orthodox church, and Putin’s attempt to occupy Ukraine is part of his desire to reunify the church and build what he calls ‘spiritual security’ into his national security.