A lot of wealth has been destroyed in the past few months, and the rich have lost most of all. Elon Musk remains the wealthiest person in the world, but with a mere $201bn, he is down 41 per cent from the peak last November, when he was briefly worth $340bn.

Jeff Bezos, number two in the league, is now worth only $131bn, down 39 per cent from his peak. There is a thing called the Bloomberg Billionaires Index which tracks the top 500 billionaires’ wealth on a daily basis, so they can see how they are doing – though I suspect that if you are that rich, being up or down a few billion is not that much of an issue.

From a British perspective, perhaps the most interesting thing is not how rich Americans are – we know that – but how poor British billionaires are by world standards. The list is full of Indians, French, Germans, Chinese and Russians but the highest-ranked Briton comes in at number 119. That is Sir James Dyson, with $14.4bn to his name.