In light of Elon Musk’s takeover, Westminster needs to re-evaluate its relationship with Twitter

The social media site has made the Westminster bubble less hermetic and secretive, and that can only be a good thing, writes Marie Le Conte

Monday 31 October 2022 15:43
<p>I did not want my friends and I to become the plaything of a childish, attention-seeking billionaire</p>

I always assumed I would go through all the various stages of grief once Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter. After all, the app has been my digital home for over a decade, and I could count the number of days I have stayed away from it in that time on two hands.

Musk is unpredictable and rarely benevolent; I did not want my friends and I to become the plaything of a childish, attention-seeking billionaire. Still, his first move was unexpectedly funny – at least initially.

According to media reports, Musk’s Twitter will soon ask users with blue ticks to start paying in order to keep their privileged status. Blue ticks have long been a bit of a joke on the app, and my first thought was: I cannot wait to see who decides to out themselves as vain enough to pay to keep theirs.

