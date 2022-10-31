I always assumed I would go through all the various stages of grief once Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter. After all, the app has been my digital home for over a decade, and I could count the number of days I have stayed away from it in that time on two hands.

Musk is unpredictable and rarely benevolent; I did not want my friends and I to become the plaything of a childish, attention-seeking billionaire. Still, his first move was unexpectedly funny – at least initially.

According to media reports, Musk’s Twitter will soon ask users with blue ticks to start paying in order to keep their privileged status. Blue ticks have long been a bit of a joke on the app, and my first thought was: I cannot wait to see who decides to out themselves as vain enough to pay to keep theirs.