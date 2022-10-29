Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has said people who have been banned from the social media site will not be reinstated until a review by a “content moderation council”.

Mr Musk said: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

Twitter staff and users had been waiting to hear more details from Mr Musk about his plans for the platform, amid concerns over his support for loosening content moderation and reversing permanent bans on controversial accounts.

Mr Musk also clarified that Kayne West’s banned account "was restored by Twitter before the acquisition," adding "they did not consult with or inform me."

