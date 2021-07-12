The behaviour of England fans shows that even beautiful things can have an ugly side

Many things have confused me this week, including the decision by some schools to let children go in late the morning after the England vs Italy match on Sunday night. I really tussled with this one – I just couldn’t understand why.

I get that big England matches can be a source of national pride (nearly) and “it’s history, innit”, but the overwhelming message seems to be that a single male-dominated sport transcends everything else. If pupils are going to traipse in late after the footie, then why not after the Eurovision Song Contest?

Surely if kids stay up past their usual bedtimes, most of them will wear their exhaustion as a badge of honour: “Yeah mate, me too, tough night”.