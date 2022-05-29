Ethical investing is harder than it looks – here’s why

It is a tough one. Do investors have to choose between ethics and profits? It ought not to be a choice, for companies that behave badly usually get their comeuppance in the end, while those that treat their customers and employees well ought to be able to make decent returns.

But in the real world, the comeuppance often seems to take a long time a-coming, while truly ethical companies sometimes lack the drive to produce good profits.

The debate has been given a new twist to ESG investing – putting money into companies that have approved environmental, social and governance performance – as we explained a few days ago. It is an enormous, multi-sided issue, and people have strong views on both sides.