I’m still not over the joy of Eurovision. Can we have it more than once a year?

For a brief moment last week, it was as if nothing bad had ever happened, and we were all back in an age where the most important thing in the world was the Eurovision Song Contest.

I confess that the last time I actually felt like this, I was about 11 years old. When one grows up and discovers “irony” and its importance in British culture, we appreciate the whole thing in a different way – a way that means you can watch it and still feel a bit superior about everything. To be cynical about Eurovision is to be truly English.

But not this year, it seems, if my Twitter feed was anything to go by. From where we were sitting, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 looked like a party we wanted to join. There was an innocence to the excitement. It was like old times. Our entry, valiantly written and performed by James Newman was as bad as is now traditional, but that was OK. Nul points, yes, but the fact was that, like the nerdy kid in the weird jacket at school, it just felt great that we were invited at all.