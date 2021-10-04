Fashion in this country is dead – we all gave up after Brexit

Fashion in this country is dead. It kind of gave up a few years ago, and I have no idea any more what the truly cool are wearing.

Occasionally I will see men and women on the street, and they look amazing, but their style isn’t definable – they are just good at putting things together. They also tend to be young and gorgeous, and possibly a hat is involved.

Less often, I will see someone older doing the same thing: there’s a boldness going on, a zap of colour, a cool pair of glasses and an interesting shoe. “Good work,” I mutter as I pass. Once in a while I will clap an outfit.