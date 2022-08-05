Just 75 short days ago, on 22 May, Ilkay Gundogan ensured Manchester City won the Premier League with a dramatic winner against Aston Villa – and football disappeared into the distance for its summer break.

Except, of course, this being football, it didn’t. It never disappears.

There then followed a Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, a match which morphed into a diplomatic incident between the UK and France, a series of internationals where England embarrassed themselves, and on 5 June, Wales qualified for the World Cup.