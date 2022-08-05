Jump to content
It came home, now let it stay home – haven’t we had enough of football for a while?

I love football, I really do – but fans need a breather, writes David Harding

Friday 05 August 2022 17:14
<p>If you worry about the workload for players, then spare a thought for the fans</p>

If you worry about the workload for players, then spare a thought for the fans

Just 75 short days ago, on 22 May, Ilkay Gundogan ensured Manchester City won the Premier League with a dramatic winner against Aston Villa – and football disappeared into the distance for its summer break.

Except, of course, this being football, it didn’t. It never disappears.

There then followed a Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, a match which morphed into a diplomatic incident between the UK and France, a series of internationals where England embarrassed themselves, and on 5 June, Wales qualified for the World Cup.

