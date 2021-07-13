With the cut to foreign aid, Britain has taken a decisive step back from a global leadership role

Cutting foreign aid “was Rishi’s idea”, I have been told by someone who portrays the prime minister as his chancellor’s reluctant partner. I don’t know whether it would reflect better on Boris Johnson if he were genuinely committed to the target of spending 0.7 per cent of our national income on foreign aid, and was overruled by Rishi Sunak, or if he was only pretending to agree with Theresa May, Andrew Mitchell, David Davis and the others while cynically ditching a promise that he knows is unpopular with the voters.

I suspect this may be one of those cases that Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, warned us about: “Behind each mask lies another mask … while calculations remain largely hidden (including from parts of his own mind).”

In the end, though, the vote on the foreign aid cut looked like the sort of operation that was run by a government that knows what it is doing, in sharp contrast to the picture of chaos and confusion painted by Cummings.