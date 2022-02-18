The cyber-crime epidemic that’s hidden from view

When Boris Johnson and Priti Patel crowed about falling crime earlier this month, they failed to include fraud and computer misuse.

A drop of 14 per cent in England and Wales between September 2019 and September 2021 becomes a rise of 14 per cent if fraud and computer misuse are taken into account. Perhaps the prime minister and home secretary do not regard fraud and cyber-scamming as real “crime” and therefore genuinely believe they can discount them.

Clearly then, they view the Office for National Statistics as mistaken, since the ONS Bulletin includes fraud and computer misuse in the crime total. Or are they so cynical as to manipulate the figures for their own ends?