Inside Westminster
‘Freedom day’ will not bring Boris Johnson much freedom – he faces a tough autumn and winter
Even if his calculated gamble on Covid pays off, Johnson will face a stream of demands from voters and MPs to tackle post-pandemic problems in education and the NHS, writes Andrew Grice
Boris Johnson gave in to the lockdown sceptics on the Tory backbenches by announcing a “big bang” lifting of the remaining coronavirus restrictions on 19 July. Officially, the final decision will be announced on Monday – and some scientists still hope for a last-minute rethink because the number of new infections could rise to 100,000 a day by next month. But the die is cast, and they will be disappointed.
Even if his calculated gamble on Covid pays off, Johnson will face a stream of demands from voters and MPs to tackle post-pandemic problems such as the catch-up in education, and NHS waiting lists. “Schools and hospitals first” was New Labour’s mantra; the party should revive it, to play on voters’ latent doubts about the Tories’ commitment to public services.
Perhaps it was always going to take a political decision to override the scientists’ doubts. Johnson allies argue that there will never be a good time to end restrictions, as there would always be health risks. They say 19 July was the least worst time; any delay would merely push the peak of the third wave to the autumn, with hospitals under even more pressure than they will be now.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies