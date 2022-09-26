How the far-right – and Giorgia Meloni – won Italy over
Elections are now over, and Meloni is Italy’s prime minister. Yet this has nothing to do with Thatcher or the role of women in politics, writes Andrea Mammone
On 23 July, Rudy Giuliani – Donald Trump’s lawyer and major supporter – called Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right party Brothers of Italy, “Italy’s Margaret Thatcher”.
On 12 September, Steve Bannon, Trump’s former adviser and notorious right-wing hardliner, similarly hailed Meloni as the famous Iron Lady of British politics. “Like Thatcher, she will face opposition,” he claimed, “but like Thatcher she will win.”
A few days earlier, in an interview with the Italian press, Hilary Clinton said that “the election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing”.
