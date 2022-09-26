On 23 July, Rudy Giuliani – Donald Trump’s lawyer and major supporter – called Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right party Brothers of Italy, “Italy’s Margaret Thatcher”.

On 12 September, Steve Bannon, Trump’s former adviser and notorious right-wing hardliner, similarly hailed Meloni as the famous Iron Lady of British politics. “Like Thatcher, she will face opposition,” he claimed, “but like Thatcher she will win.”

A few days earlier, in an interview with the Italian press, Hilary Clinton said that “the election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing”.