Is neo-fascism on the rise with Giorgia Meloni in Italy’s election?

Ahead of the Italian elections, international media are accusing frontrunner Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party (BoI), of having ties with neo-fascist movements.

Roberto Jonghi Lavarini, former BoI candidate and spokesperson for far-right European Social Movement, claimed Ms Meloni is not a neo-fascist, however she is using the Tricolour Flame, one of their symbols, in the party’s logo.

“They should take it out. But Brothers of Italy leaders won’t do it because she would risk losing 5 per cent of her electorate”, Mr Lavarini said.

Ms Meloni denied these accusations.

