The government seemingly isn’t getting university loans back from arts graduates as quickly or as efficiently as they would like.

Therefore, in their tiny little pig-headed, mealy-mouthed, Ebenezer Scrooge-like minds, they have apparently decided the answer is to cut down the number of young people who can do these “lower earning” degrees.

There is such joyless spite about this kind of mentality: how do you end up being the type of person who thinks like this? Answer, possibly by being the type of person who didn’t do an arts degree.