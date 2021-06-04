The coronavirus vaccines are amazingly effective. They have immunised the prime minister against unpopularity. Single doses offered a surprisingly high level of protection, but double doses have made him invulnerable.

So although holidaymakers are scrambling to get back from Portugal, and millions more find it impossible to plan, Boris Johnson continues to bask in public approval.

Scientists suggest that new variants of the virus are more of a problem than they thought, and that the fourth and final stage of lifting restrictions may have to be postponed. In which case the pressure to extend the furlough scheme beyond September may grow, costing the taxpayer (or, rather, future taxpayers) more billions. And yet public opinion, in normal times so willing to think the worst of politicians, seems almost saintly in its willingness to give this government the benefit of the doubt.