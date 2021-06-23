Among all the hoopla about Team Sussex – Harry and Meghan – registering baby name internet domains, the Royal family has been going about business as usual with its customary efficiency. Exactly the kind of stiff-upper-lip behaviour one not only expects but grudgingly admires about Britain's premiere clan.

One of the most striking of recent outings was the Duchess of Cambridge’s launch for The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood. It’s a long term research project focusing on the impact of early years on childhood development and beyond. The aims of the project are not only compassionate but driven by research and data, which is reminiscent of many ministerial announcements of days gone by. Early years intervention and prevention are the go to trend in good policy making, cementing the duchess’s status as "High Priestess" of centrist mums everywhere.

Of course the critical difference between the duchess and a government frontbencher is that Kate has the time on her side. The Foundation’s announcement speaks of her "lifelong commitment" building on the decade she has already scored as a working royal. It’s the type of long term work that starts off with lots of attention but without the patronage and push of a high profile figure, can be easily lost.