Dukes Harry and William spent less than an hour in each other’s company this week, unveiling a statue of their mother, Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

What’s the difference between the two princes, and the other famous primates in the enclosure down the road in Regents Park? The caged ones spend their days (like Harry and William) meeting the public and getting gawped at, but are allowed plenty of down time away from the cameras. Gorillas do not speak our language, so unless we’re Primatologists we can’t interpret their moods and messages. We can take selfies, but they remain mysterious, brooding characters. Gods of the animal kingdom.

On the other hand, the royals are not allowed (by us) to have secrets. Every time these two primates appear in public their body language is carefully analysed for any sign of their mood, and the state of the family. A large part of the nation seems incredibly worried about their relationship. Have the brothers fallen out for good? Do their wives hate or love each other? Will their children ever meet for a play date?