Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The housing boom has clearly ended – but what happens now?

Sales have collapsed and buyers and sellers alike are waiting to see what happens next, writes Hamish McRae

Tuesday 01 November 2022 17:13
Comments
<p>The turmoil of the past few weeks has meant not only that mortgage rates have shot up, but many offers have been withdrawn</p>

The turmoil of the past few weeks has meant not only that mortgage rates have shot up, but many offers have been withdrawn

(EPA)

House prices in Britain in October fell for the first time since July last year, and are now up only 7.2 per cent year-on-year on Nationwide’s index. The news sent a chill through the market, for house prices are a lagging indicator of what is actually happening.

The turmoil of the past few weeks has meant not only that mortgage rates have shot up, but many offers have been withdrawn. Sales have collapsed and buyers and sellers alike are waiting to see what happens next. The boom has clearly ended but will now be a crash, a plateau, or what?

There was another piece of news yesterday that gives us some clues. It was the clutch of stories about the toughness of the budget to come on 17 November. This newspaper’s take was that the NHS would be prioritised but there would be tax rises for millions of households and a cut in spending on other areas.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in