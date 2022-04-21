If Boris Johnson is feeling a little unloved back home right now, his arrival in India may have acted as the tonic that he needed after a gruelling few weeks in Westminster.

Gujarati capital Ahmedabad literally rolled out the red carpet for the prime minister in a way that can only have acted as a balm for his ego after the humiliation of his repeated apologies for Partygate in the Commons.

Mr Johnson was greeted off the plane by a delegation led by chief minister Bhupesh Patel at the head of a delegation laden down with so many bouquets of red roses that it took three men to cart them all away afterwards.