Boris Johnson’s trip to India is a balm for his very bruised ego

Miles from the airport to his luxury hotel, the prime minister’s blond-maned visage loomed down from hundreds of billboards, writes Andrew Woodcock

Thursday 21 April 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Gujarati capital Ahmedabad literally rolled out the red carpet for the prime minister</p>

Gujarati capital Ahmedabad literally rolled out the red carpet for the prime minister

(PA)

If Boris Johnson is feeling a little unloved back home right now, his arrival in India may have acted as the tonic that he needed after a gruelling few weeks in Westminster.

Gujarati capital Ahmedabad literally rolled out the red carpet for the prime minister in a way that can only have acted as a balm for his ego after the humiliation of his repeated apologies for Partygate in the Commons.

Mr Johnson was greeted off the plane by a delegation led by chief minister Bhupesh Patel at the head of a delegation laden down with so many bouquets of red roses that it took three men to cart them all away afterwards.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in