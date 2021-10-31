Stand by for rising interest rates. I'd say It is about even odds as to whether the Bank of England starts to push up rates at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week. If it does not move then, expect it to do so by February at the latest.

The first move, the markets expect, will be from 0.1 per cent to 0.25 per cent, so still very low. But the big question is not when rate rise but how high they have to go over the next three or four years. If inflation through this winter hit 5 per cent as measured by the consumer price index, and perhaps 6 per cent on the retail price index, the idea of interest rates being less than 1 per cent is ridiculous.

It is huge incentive to borrow. Just last week Santander, the Spanish bank that bought up a string of building societies, including Abbey National, Bradford & Bingley and Alliance & Leicester, reported that it was dealing with the strongest demand for mortgages that it had seen for “many, many years”. Its chief executive Nathan Bostock said that demand was “phenomenally strong”, with home buyers particularly wanting to have five-year fixed-rate deals.