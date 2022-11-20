Each day in Iran, the regime resorts to graver and more shocking tactics as it seeks to stamp out an unprecedented protest movement that is challenging the entire Islamic Republic.

On Saturday and into Sunday, the regime launched a major security operation against the western city of Mahabad, an ethnic Kurdish city that has been especially fervent in its embrace of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Days earlier, the regime allegedly killed Kian Pirfalak, a nine-year-old in the southwestern city of Izeh who was shot dead when gunmen opened fire at the vehicle in which he was a passenger.