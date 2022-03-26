Ireland, the Land of a Hundred Thousand Welcomes, has been lauded the world over for opening its arms to desperate Ukrainians fleeing the murderous mania of Vladimir Putin.

Famed for their friendliness and natural inclination for craic, the Irish trade on a reputation for being one of the most hospitable countries on Earth, greeting strangers with smiles and a willingness to help however, whenever we can.

The beaming faces of thousands of Ukrainians safe and well in scenic spots across the Republic strengthens this stereotype in the purest way possible. But a peak under the rug of the State’s ignoble asylum seeker policy suggests such warm céad míle fáiltes are exclusively reserved for a certain kind of people.