The new Bond is almost upon us. The publicity drive has picked up pace ahead of the launch of No Time to Die on 30 September. Daniel Craig has given his farewell speech to the crew as he says he won’t be doing Bond again, and declared that Bond should not be played by a woman.

A posse of royals, including Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, are going to the premiere – and as a symbol of these times, the film has been billed as the most “woke” Bond ever by Charlie Higson, author of the Young Bond novels.

It is all good stuff. And it needs to be. The launch has been delayed for 18 months and since it has cost upwards of $300m to make, apparently it needs to earn $900m just to break even. The entertainment industry is big business.