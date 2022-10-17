Of all the positions in cabinet, health secretary is the one most aspiring politicians view as the least attractive. The NHS is sacred and yet, there is never enough money to meet the burgeoning health needs of the nation.

Not only was Jeremy Hunt, the newly appointed chancellor, previously the health secretary, but he held the post longer than any of his predecessors. You don’t expect to be popular as health secretary, which is just as well, but Jeremy Hunt has a record of taking on significant challenges during his term at health.

He made it his mission to focus on safety, prompted by the inquiry into the lack of care in Mid Staffordshire NHS Trust. He recognised that there was a culture of covering up mistakes, and sought to foster a learning and no-blame culture in the NHS. Many current staff in the health service will have a view about whether he managed to achieve this or not.