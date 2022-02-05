Stand-up comedians often exploit our unconscious biases to deliver effective punchlines through the use of “paraprosdokians” – a figure of speech that allows a speaker to play with expectations, to introduce new meanings by tapping into our tendency to form quick judgements and biases.

In producing meaning, the paraprosdokian goes beyond our expectations of language, with the joke resolving only when we find the right framework in which to interpret it. Then there’s a “click”, realisation of an incongruity and a sudden shift in perspective.

Often comedy resorts to evoking a gendered or racial stereotype when a punchline is delivered. As I discuss in my book Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias, if done carefully, against our own social group, or against a group that is rightfully abhorred such as racists, it can be effective, but in other circumstances it can have significant social consequences.