It is astonishing to think that as recently as last autumn, Boris Johnson looked like an unstoppable force in British politics.

In the months after the Hartlepool by-election, there was seemingly nothing he could do to undermine his own popularity. It didn’t seem to matter how many times he was caught out lying, how many offensive comments he delivered, how much dodgy wallpaper was procured: mud just wouldn’t stick.

In whole swathes of the country, Boris was Boris and that was all that mattered. Keir Starmer and Labour just couldn’t dent his lead. It was a problem for Labour, and it was a problem for the country. I should know: in focus group after focus group I talked to voters in the red wall and beyond and, asked about Boris’s latest misdemeanour, found participants would shrug, smile and laugh it off.