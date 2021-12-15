Keir Starmer had a problem today, which was that he was entitled to ask six questions of the prime minister in their last exchange before the Christmas break, but he had only one point to make – and it was more of an observation than a question.

So he made his point six times, in slightly differently worded ways. His point was that Boris Johnson had lost the moral authority needed to ask the British people to make the sacrifices needed to control the omicron variant.

Unfortunately, this sanctimonious approach works best if the object of it shows the slightest willingness to accept the telling-off. But the prime minister was having none of it. He knows that body language and energy are important in the theatre of the House of Commons, so his hair was as unruly as ever; he bounced; he turned this way and that; he gesticulated across the despatch box at his would-be tormentor. And he simply rejected any facts that Starmer offered him. Was it not the case, asked the Labour leader, that 100 Conservative MPs voted against measures that are necessary to save lives, and that the Labour Party had to ensure that the measures passed?