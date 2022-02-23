Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson tried to look as if they were rising above party politics while scoring party political points against each other. Starmer’s mission to distance the Labour Party from its recent history continued, as he simultaneously expressed support for the government and complained that its sanctions against the Putin regime didn’t go far enough.

The prime minister elaborately thanked the leader of the opposition for his support, and said that there were more sanctions to come. Starmer demanded that the government ask Ofcom to review the licence for RT, the Putin regime’s propaganda channel. Johnson innocently said that Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, had already done so – knowing that her letter to Ofcom had just been published, too late for Starmer to know about it before he asked his question.

Having blunted Starmer’s attack with that cheap tactic, Johnson then outflanked Labour with a sanctimonious lecture on how governments shouldn’t close down TV stations – we believe in free speech, unlike Putin, he said. The implication that Starmer didn’t believe in free speech was allowed to hang in the air.