rime Minister’s Questions was an unusual test of Keir Starmer’s leadership. Most MPs – excluding the prime minister himself – had spent the two and a half hours beforehand watching Dominic Cummings’s hypnotic testimony to the joint select committee.

Cummings had laid into Boris Johnson, saying that it was “completely crackers” that he should be prime minister, and that it was a “terrible failure” that the British people were offered the choice between him and Jeremy Corbyn at the last election.

The prime minister’s former chief adviser described such a detailed and colourful horror show of utter uselessness at the heart of government that Johnson should at least have felt a sense of mild peril as he entered the chamber of the House of Commons.