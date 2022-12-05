What would Britain look like under a Labour government? This is the question Keir Starmer has been trying to answer for the past few months. There have been policy announcements and big speeches; attack lines against the government and broader hints at the party’s preferred direction of travel.

Bit by bit, the opposition is setting out its stall to voters, and showing them what they will get if they can get into power. The latest attempt by the party to define itself is the Commission on the UK’s Future, launched today and spearheaded by Gordon Brown.

Interestingly, it largely answers a different question, namely: what would Westminster look like under a Labour government? If Starmer gets his way, it will be a very different place.