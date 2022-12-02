Sajid Javid announces he will not stand again as MP in next general election

Sajid Javid, the former health secretary and chancellor, has announced that he will not be standing in the next general election.

He will not be running to reclaim his seat as an MP, but pledged to continue to support Rishi Sunak “in any way” he can.

Mr Javid said his decision was “accelerated” by MPs being asked to confirm their intentions for the election at an “early stage.”

The senior Tory figure is the latest within the party to say they’ll step back for the next general election, which will be held before January 2025.

Sign up for our newsletters.