Does Keir Starmer deserve some more time? I’m wary of a rush to judgement

I

won’t win a Pulitzer for pointing out that the question following the Labour blood-bath on Thursday’s elections is: can Keir Starmer continue as party leader? I am not the only one asking this, as you may have noticed, though perhaps I come at it slightly differently. I have been in the entertainment industry for my entire working life. I find it hard not to think in terms of showbusiness when approaching other problems, so please don’t think me flippant when I make the following analogy. I simply don’t know any different – I’m like Shirley Temple, but with more alcohol.

If you don’t mind indulging me for a moment, can we please imagine the Labour leadership in terms I understand. Sir Keir’s show is called "Starmer" – it’s a bit like Frasier but without the jokes. Series one of "Starmer" started well, then went a bit flabby in the middle, followed by a strong penultimate episode. And then the finale was an absolute flop.

So, will "Starmer" now get a second series? Let’s call the staggering Hartlepool by-election loss Labour suffered at the hands of the Tories the ‘Starmer’ Series 1 finale. The ratings were disappointing. The numbers were very bad. ‘Overnights’ we call them. In any TV series, the big wigs like to see steady progression upwards. If you are going to be in with a chance of going again, the final episode needs to have attracted more viewers than the first.