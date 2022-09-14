An open letter to King Charles

Your Majesty,

May I express my most heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, your mother. There are few words that can adequately express the sorrow the whole nation feels for the loss of our North Star or indeed how the world feels at the departure of a leader that epitomised so much of what is lacking in today’s statesmen.

But as has been so earnestly demonstrated over the last few days, the show must go on, duty comes before self and the work will be unrelenting.