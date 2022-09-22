Given the scale of the other news events taking place just now – in no particular order, the threat of nuclear war, economic armageddon, the death of the Queen – it is perhaps surprising the amount of coverage devoted to the decision to sing “God Save the King” at the Labour Party conference next week.

The move was taken by most commentators exactly in the spirit it was supposed to be – a key indicter that the Labour party has stepped a long way away from the markedly unpatriotic Jeremy Corbyn.

It was also taken to show that Labour’s leadership is ready to engage with the quietly patriotic majority. The Times’ Hugo Rifkind, for example, wrote persuasively about how well the sight of Labour’s delegates belting out the national anthem would play with voters in the so-called blue and red walls.