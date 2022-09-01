Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is a “proud” trade unionist, but insisted that it was not appropriate for him to join striking workers on picket lines.

Union leaders and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have criticised Sir Keir’s policy of discouraging frontbenchers from joining workers at picket lines – with rail union bosses saying they were “looking for support”.

But Mr Starmer said his stance is simply a “question of roles”, adding: “I want to be a Labour prime minister. I don’t think the role of the prime minister is to have a cabinet meeting and then go on to a picket line.”