Chancellor ‘deeply concerned’ people could freeze this winter

Nadhim Zahawi has said he is “deeply concerned” people could freeze this winter as energy bills skyrocket.

The chancellor admitted government help for people struggling with the cost of living was not enough and insisted “nothing is off the table” for Boris Johnson’s successor as prime minister.

Speaking to Sky News during a visist to the US, Mr Zahawi said “no one should be cut off because they can’t afford their bills”. Asked if he was worried people could freeze this winter, he said he was “deeply concerned”.

His comments came after Liz Truss has made a firm pledge of “no new taxes” if she becomes prime minister next week, specifically ruling out a new windfall tax on energy companies which are raking in massive profits as a result of the historic spike in gas prices.

During the final Tory leadership hustings with Rishi Sunak ahead of the ballot closing on Friday, she also promised that there will be no French-style energy rationing this winter when average domestic fuel prices are set to rise to an annual £3,459.