Energy news - live: Chancellor ‘deeply concerned’ people could freeze this winter
Nadhim Zahawi says ‘nothing off table’ for next PM’s cost of living support package as Tory leadership ballot set to close
Nadhim Zahawi has said he is “deeply concerned” people could freeze this winter as energy bills skyrocket.
The chancellor admitted government help for people struggling with the cost of living was not enough and insisted “nothing is off the table” for Boris Johnson’s successor as prime minister.
Speaking to Sky News during a visist to the US, Mr Zahawi said “no one should be cut off because they can’t afford their bills”. Asked if he was worried people could freeze this winter, he said he was “deeply concerned”.
His comments came after Liz Truss has made a firm pledge of “no new taxes” if she becomes prime minister next week, specifically ruling out a new windfall tax on energy companies which are raking in massive profits as a result of the historic spike in gas prices.
During the final Tory leadership hustings with Rishi Sunak ahead of the ballot closing on Friday, she also promised that there will be no French-style energy rationing this winter when average domestic fuel prices are set to rise to an annual £3,459.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has admitted he is “deeply concerned” people could freeze this winter due to soaring energy bills.
Speaking to Sky News about energy prices during a visit to the US, he was asked if he can guarantee to viewers that not one of them will find themselves in a position where they are cut off because they cannot afford to pay they bills.
Mr Zahawi said: "No one should be cut off because they can't afford their bills.
"I'm working with the companies to make sure, and NGOs of course, to make sure those people who really are struggling get that help both financially... but the companies themselves have already started to write letters and emails to ask people if they are vulnerable, if they are feeling that they can't pay, that they should contact their supplier, their companies.
"My pledge to your viewers is that we will deliver the £37 billion, so that £1,200 to the most vulnerable eight million households, but we'll go beyond that because we know we need to, and we need to send a message to Mr Putin that this strategy is not going to work."
Asked by Kay Burley if he was concerned people could freeze this winter, Mr Zahawi said he was “deeply concerned”.
Warning of ‘shattering impact’ of cost-of-living crisis on poorest families
Urgent action is needed from both Holyrood and Westminster to tackle the “catastrophic” cost-of-living crisis facing the poorest families, campaigners have said.
In a stark message, Save the Children Scotland said hard-up families may be unable to afford neither heating or eating - adding that the stress and worry caused by soaring prices for food and energy is having “an enormous toll on parents’ mental health”.
In a briefing note to be issued to MSPs, who are due to return to Holyrood next week, the charity said it was “deeply concerned about the shattering impact of the cost-of-living crisis on families who are unable to make ends meet”.
Save the Children revealed one mother had had to tell her child she did not know if the youngster could have a bath, because she was unsure if they had enough left on the prepayment meter to cover it.
The unnamed parent, from Inverclyde, told the charity: “I’ve actually caught myself going [to my child], I don’t know if I can give you a bath because I don’t know how much money I’ve got left in the meter”.
Save the Children warned: “For families with children living on low incomes across Scotland who were already struggling, the onset of the cost-of-living crisis has caused even more desperate financial circumstances and deepened experiences of poverty.
Disasters emergency committee launches urgent Pakistan flood relief appeal
The UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched an urgent appeal to help millions of people devastated by the floods in Pakistan.
The DEC, made up of 15 UK charities, is urging everyone to donate whatever they can spare to help relief efforts.
DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said that their priority is to protect lives as waters continue to rise.
“Our priority right now is to help save and protect lives as waters continue to rise,” he said.
“The scale of these floods has caused a shocking level of destruction - crops have been swept away and livestock killed across huge swathes of the country, which means hunger will follow.”
Mr Saeed acknowledged that the appeal comes at a difficult time for many Britons, as they struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.
“DEC charities are doing all they can but donations from the British public will make a huge difference in enabling them to reach more people,” he said.
UK and Australia must build on trade deal to ‘stand up for liberty’- Trevelyan
The UK and Australia must build on a new trade deal to “stand up for liberty”, the international trade secretary is expected to say as she visits the Commonwealth country.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan is expected to promote the UK and Australia’s shared values in a speech to the Australian-British Chamber of Commerce during her visit on Friday. Ms Trevelyan will be the first Cabinet minister to travel to the country since it elected a new government in May.
She will meet with her counterpart Don Farrell in Adelaide to promote the UK-Australia trade deal, estimated to be worth £2.3 billion to the UK economy by the Government. In a speech to Australian political and business leaders, Ms Trevelyan is expected to say: “Our friendship with Australia is more important than ever.
“Together, we show the world that we will stand up for liberty, that we fight back against tyranny, and we will defend our societies’ shared values.
Ex- Brexit supremo Lord Frost considering standing as MP to serve in Truss cabinet
Former Brexit negotiator David Frost has revealed he is in talks with Conservative associations about standing to be a Tory MP.
The peer has become a totemic figure on the Tory right since quitting as Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser, and is tipped for a powerful position in government if Liz Truss succeeds in her bid for 10 Downing Street.
He made clear in an interview with The House magazine that he was interested in joining a Truss administration, but indicated he did not think it right for a senior role in cabinet to be held for a protracted period by an unelected figure.
If he put himself forward for election to the Commons, he would have to give up the peerage granted him by Johnson in 2020.
Waste workers to return to work as first wave of strikes to end
Waste workers in authorities across Scotland will return to work on Thursday as the first wave of strike action ends.
Staff from the Unite, Unison and GMB unions walked out as part of a dispute over pay, but negotiations failed to reach an acceptable settlement for the unions.
Action coincided with a similar strike in Edinburgh that left the streets littered with rubbish during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
But the disruption is likely to return next week - and spread to schools - if a new offer is not accepted by the unions.
The latest offer, made by local authority body Cosla on Monday, was rejected as unions urged Cosla to make a flat-rate pay offer as opposed to one based on a percentage increase to current wages.
According to the Scottish government, the deal included a payment of at least £1,925 for council staff, with those earning £20,000 receiving £2,000.
But Unite said the payment could be as low as £989 for some employees, with 85 per cent receiving between £1,925 and £2,000, and any payment would not be recurring.
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said all options in making more funding available amid the strikes have been “exhausted”.
ICYMI: Sunak and Truss make final leadership pitches amid cost-of-living support hints
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have made their final pitches to Tory members as the contest to replace Boris Johnson enters its final hours.
Frontrunner Ms Truss has claimed there would be no new taxes or energy rationing if she became prime minister, as she dropped further hints about cost-of-living support this winter.
The foreign secretary, writing for The Sun, said she is “ready to put my money where my mouth is by cutting taxes” and said her reforms would help “stave off the horror of a recession”.
Former chancellor Mr Sunak, who has repeatedly acknowledged he is the underdog, said “we shouldn’t rule anything out” on energy rationing.
Mr Sunak said leadership “starts by being straight with the country about the economic challenges”, adding: “I’ve not chosen to say the things that people may want to hear, I’ve said the things I believe our country needs to hear.
“Although it hasn’t made my life easy, it is honest and, for me, that is what leadership is all about.”
Calls for government to abandon Rwanda plan
Campaigners have called on the government to abandon its plan to send migrants to Rwanda and free those awaiting removal from detention.
Charity Medical Justice claimed to have evidence of the “harm inflicted” on detainees who have been told they will be sent to the East African nation, arguing that their health and wellbeing has been “severely” affected by the policy.
In April, home secretary Priti Patel signed what she described as a “world-first agreement” with Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.
But the first deportation flight - due to take off on 14 June - was grounded amid legal challenges.
Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services Union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are questioning the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearing due to take place on Monday.
As it published a report on Thursday, Medical Justice said: “The policy is damaging in general for anyone, acutely so for such vulnerable torture and trafficking survivors who are already paying a high human cost even before any flights have taken off to Rwanda.
Johnson warns Truss not to ditch his nuclear and renewable energy plans
Boris Johnson is to issue a warning to his expected successor Liz Truss not to back away from his plans to wean the UK off fossil fuels with a massive programme of investment in nuclear and renewables.
The outgoing prime minister is expected to breach his pledge to avoid significant spending commitments on his successor by confirming in a speech on Thursday that he has approved a state stake of 20 per cent in the proposed £30bn Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk.
Mr Johnson will use the speech to make the case for the new PM to continue to take “serious long-term decisions” to deliver energy security for the future and lift the threat from volatile gas and oil prices.
Describing the massive increases in energy costs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “deeply worrying”, the prime minister will say that the policies set out in his British Energy Security Strategy in April will ensure supplies of “cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful” power produced on UK soil.
Martin Lewis challenges Truss and Sunak to live TV grilling on energy bills
Consumer champion Martin Lewis has challenged Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to set out their plans to tackle soaring energy bill in a live television interview.
The candidates are under growing pressure to freeze the energy price cap rise or agree to a huge expansion in financial support to ease the pain of soaring bills.
Truss – who remains strong favourite to be named the next PM when results are announced on Monday – was accused of “running scared” after ditching a BBC interview earlier this week.
Mr Lewis – who has warned that some people will die unnecessarily this winter because they cannot afford the 80 per cent rise in the price cap – said the cost of living crisis “has left millions worried how they’ll make ends meet”.
