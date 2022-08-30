Andy Burnham clashes with Keir Starmer over Labour picket line policy
Labour mayor says he would consider running for leader ‘one day’
Andy Burnham has criticised Labour leader Keir Starmer’s policy of discouraging party frontbenchers from joining striking workers at picket lines.
The Labour mayor of Greater Manchester said he would join Mick Lynch – leader of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) – on a picket line.
Mr Burnham also said he would consider “one day” running for prime minister as Labour leader, but said Sir Keir retained his “full support” at the moment.
