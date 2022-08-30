✕ Close Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss 'saying nothing' to tackle cost of living crisis, Labour MP says

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liz Truss’s plan to drill for more North Sea oil and gas “is not the answer” to the cost of living crisis, Labour has warned.

The foreign secretary and favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister is reportedly poised to approve a series of drilling licences if she enters No 10 Downing Street next week.

Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chairwoman, said the proposals would do nothing to help with soaring bills in the immediate future as she warned the price cap rise would “plunge many, many households into financial distress”.

Earlier, a Conservative minister described his party’s lengthy leadership contest as “deeply regrettable” during the cost of living crisis.

Matt Warman said the months-long move to find the new prime minister was “disruptive” and said the consequences had been warned about even before Boris Johnson was ousted from office.

Liz Truss, was last night accused of “running scared” after she pulled out of an in-depth BBC interview - due to take place on Tuesday evening - at the last minute.