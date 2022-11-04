Another day, another threat of redundancies at a UK higher education institution. This time it’s personal: my own creative writing department and the English department at Birkbeck, University of London, is planning to cut up to 140 jobs by next summer – following in the footsteps of Roehampton, Goldsmiths, Leicester and Sheffield Hallam.

There goes our 5-star reputation, our “second in the country for research excellence”, our vibrant student body of adult learners, our excellent PhD cohort and all the collective knowledge this contains. Colleagues across the sector shudder and offer solidarity and wonder when it will be them. And in the middle of the maelstrom in this year of perma-crisis, we wonder what the hell the value of our institution, built on goodwill and open-hearted principles, really is. How can it survive?

Like much that has been trashed in this country in the past 12 years of government misrule, UK higher education is just another to be added to the list – along with the health service, the justice system, transport, energy, business and schools.