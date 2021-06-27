Western nations have a responsibility to help Libya get back on its feet
There are a number of complicated issues that need dealing with, but the country’s citizens deserve a chance at something better, writes Borzou Daragahi
The recent gathering of world powers in Berlin aimed to discuss how to put a permanent end to the conflict in Libya, stitch the country’s fragmented patchwork of security and governance back together, and put the oil-rich country on a path toward stability.
The United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Italy, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were among those who sent envoys to the second Berlin conference on Libya in 18 months. They were joined this time by Libya’s newly formed and internationally recognised Government of National Unity, led by the prime minister, Hamid Dbeibah.
His caretaker team, which became Libya’s official authority in March, is overseeing the country’s affairs until national elections in December that are meant to empower a new government with a popular mandate.
