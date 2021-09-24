Linda Evangelista was one of a handful of women – along with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell – the press dubbed supermodels, who used their extraordinary looks to command huge fees in the late Eighties and Nineties. Evangelista once joked she didn’t get out of bed for “less than $10,000 a day”.

Now, her life is very different – after undergoing a non-surgical cosmetic procedure, which claimed to reduce fat in areas like the chin, thighs and upper arms, she suffered paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, a rare side effect which has radically altered her appearance. Posting on Instagram this week, Evangelista claimed she became a recluse, and her livelihood has been “destroyed”.

Claiming she’s suffered a deep depression, self-loathing, and profound sadness, she has now decided she “wants to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer”. She has mentioned plans to sue the company behind the “CoolSculpting” process, one of the most popular cosmetic treatments in the UK and the USA.