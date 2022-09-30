It seems obvious to me what the Conservative Party should do, which may be a guarantee that it won’t do it. Tory MPs should depose Liz Truss and install Rishi Sunak without consulting party members. I don’t think anything else will work. If they don’t do it, they will lose the next election.

Normally, it would be unwise to be so categorical, but this does not feel like a normal moment in politics. This feels like one of those big changes, like the winter of discontent in 1978-79 or the exchange rate crisis of 1992.

It is not normal for a party to be 33 points behind in the opinion polls. Even if that YouGov poll was a random statistical freak, the average of the four other polls that surveyed up to yesterday was a 19-point Labour lead, which would give Keir Starmer a bigger majority than any of Tony Blair’s.