Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liz Truss is doomed – there is no way she can come back from such a disaster

Conservative MPs should depose the prime minister and install Rishi Sunak, without consulting party members – but they won’t, writes John Rentoul

Friday 30 September 2022 12:27
Comments
<p>It is harder to repair a reputation than it is to blow it up in the first place</p>

It is harder to repair a reputation than it is to blow it up in the first place

(AP)

It seems obvious to me what the Conservative Party should do, which may be a guarantee that it won’t do it. Tory MPs should depose Liz Truss and install Rishi Sunak without consulting party members. I don’t think anything else will work. If they don’t do it, they will lose the next election.

Normally, it would be unwise to be so categorical, but this does not feel like a normal moment in politics. This feels like one of those big changes, like the winter of discontent in 1978-79 or the exchange rate crisis of 1992.

It is not normal for a party to be 33 points behind in the opinion polls. Even if that YouGov poll was a random statistical freak, the average of the four other polls that surveyed up to yesterday was a 19-point Labour lead, which would give Keir Starmer a bigger majority than any of Tony Blair’s.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in