Liz Truss is not doing what she promised in her leadership campaign

Allies of Liz Truss insist we shouldn’t be surprised: she is implementing what she promised during the Tory leadership campaign and is someone who “does what she says”. There’s only one problem: it’s not true.

In July, Truss assured us she would not return to the austerity of the 2010-15 Tory-led coalition. “I’m very clear I’m not planning public spending reductions, what I am planning is public service reforms,” she said. In other words, Trussonomics is not Osbornomics.

Yet another round of spending cuts is precisely what her government is now planning in a desperate attempt to scramble out of the hole of its own making and calm the financial markets.