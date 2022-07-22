The timing of the European Commission’s legal action over the Northern Ireland protocol is interesting. It has launched four new infringement proceedings against the UK, in the middle of the Conservative leadership election campaign.

The commission must know that it will be impossible for either of the two candidates to back away from the aggressive position set out by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and that the most likely effect of its counter-aggression will be to lock them both into a position from which either will find it hard to retreat as prime minister.

The commission is not naive about British politics, and you don’t have to be that well versed in the politics of Brexit within the Tory party to know that this dispute will play out at the simplest level. The grassroots members of the party, like most people in Great Britain, know little about the detail of the rules designed to keep Northern Ireland half in and half out of the EU single market. Most Tories believe that the EU is trying to undermine support for Brexit by punishing the UK, and they support tearing up a treaty if doing so is necessary to assert the primacy of UK interests.