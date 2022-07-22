Brexit news — live: EU launches new legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol
Sunak has said tax cuts shouldn’t be fuelled by a ‘huge borrowing spree’
The European Union has launched fresh legal action against the UK over failures to comply with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol in a further souring of relations.
The European Commission triggered four new infringement procedures on Friday. They said that it had been forced to act because the UK had failed to take part in “meaningful discussion” over the Northern Ireland protocol since February.
The commission accused the UK of failing to comply with customs requirements and not imposing EU rules on VAT for e-commerce.
The move will increase the heat on Liz Truss, who as foreign secretary has had oversight of the negotiations with Brussels.
It comes as a senior Rishi Sunak ally hit out at her tax plan, warning that it could lead to cuts to “vital public services”.
Tory MP Rob Halfon, the chair of the education select committe, said that Tory members know that “money doesn’t grow on trees”.
Analysis: Trussonomics is an extension of Boris Johnson’s cakeism
“I must admit that part of me, the journalistic part, can’t wait for Liz Truss to become prime minister. As we hacks always say, she makes for good copy. As we also say nowadays, she’s good for traffic. It’s a rather childish, shameful thing, because millions of lives will be made worse through her disastrous policies, so the better, more honourable part of me hopes she won’t get anywhere near power. But I may as well be honest and declare the vested interest.
To put things at their simplest: Liz Truss’s ideas will crash the economy. Trussonomics, as we might soon learn to call it, will impoverish the country. She will cut taxes, recklessly, just as inflation is rising. It will have dire consequences, the precise extent and nature of which are difficult to predict. In a worst-case scenario, with rising borrowing, debts and a sterling crisis, we might have to go begging to the IMF, because that’s what an outsized national debt in a world of high interest rates can mean.”
Read Sean O’Grady’s full piece here:
Trussonomics is like Boris Johnson’s cakeism and will end in tears | Sean O’Grady
UK infringements to Northern Ireland protocol ‘increasing risk of smuggling'
The UK infringments of the Northern Ireland Protocol are increasing the risk of smuggling via Northern Ireland, the European Commission has said.
The EU announced today that it was launched four more legal actions against the UK.
One of the infringements the EU says the UK is commiting is “failure to comply with the applicable customs requirements, supervision requirements and risk controls on the movement of good from Northern Ireland to Great Britain”.
The Commission said that this breach “significantly increases the risk of smuggling via Northern Ireland.”
They continued: “For example, it opens the possibility for traders to circumvent EU rules on prohibitions and restrictions on the export of goods to third countries or provides possibilities for carousel trafficking of goods being declared for export in the EU and actually not exiting the customs territory via Northern Ireland.”
EU launches four new legal actions against UK government for breaking Northern Ireland protocol
Full story
The European Commission has launched four new legal actions against the UK government for breaking parts of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal.
The so-called “infringement procedures” were announced on Friday and are in addition to others announced on 15 June this year.
Brussels says the UK is failing to impose the right customs checks on goods coming from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, which it says could help smugglers trying to breach export EU controls.
The other three breaches relate to the UK not properly implementing EU rules on excise duty collection, VAT for e-commerce, and alcohol duty – which the Commission says poses a “fiscal risk” to the bloc and could cost it money.
The three infringement cases previously opened and escalated in June related to certification of agricultural products, so-called “sanitary and phytosanitary” checks on food, and failing to provide the EU with the right statistics as agreed under the Brexit deal.
Read the full story from Policy Correspondent Jon Stone here:
EU launches four new legal actions against UK for breaking Brexit deal
EU launces fresh legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol
Additional reporting by Press Association
Brexit divorce bill jumps by £10 billion, government quietly admits
The Brexit divorce bill negotiated by Boris Johnson has increased by nearly £10bn compared to the official estimate when the UK left the EU, ministers have admitted.
The Treasury slipped out an “updated government estimated of the financial settlement” in a written ministerial statement on Thursday as MPs headed back to their constituencies for summer recess.
The statement, from chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, says the bill is now £42.5bn, which “shows an increase against the original range”.
When Britain left the EU in January 2020 the Office for Budget Responsibility put the figure at £32.9bn, meaning the cost of the financial settlement has soared by nearly £10bn.
Opposition parties said Boris Johnson’s “terrible deal” was costing taxpayers
Read the full story from Jon Stone here:
Brexit divorce bill jumps by £10 billion, government quietly admits
Liz Truss given huge boost by the bookmakers
Liz Truss has a 70 percent chance of becoming PM, according to bookmaker Coral.
Ms Truss is now the shortest price she has ever been to win the Tory leadership election, at 4/9. Sunak is 7/4 to win the vote with Conservative party members.
“Liz Truss is now the shortest price any candidate has been to win the Conservative Leadership election. Our odds suggest she has a 70% chance of picking up the most votes,” said Coral’s John Hill.
‘This is so awkward’: Liz Truss questioned by teenagers and told to evict Boris Johnson
Foreign secretary Liz Truss was asked why Boris Johnson hasn’t been “kicked out yet” by children on the campaign trail in Peterborough.
In the meeting at local children’s charity Little Miracles, one teenager exclaimed: “This is so awkward”.
Another asked “Where’s Boris Johnson?”, and another butted in saying: “We hate him.”
Ms Truss met children, parents and staff at the charity during an hour-long visit on Thursday afternoon.
Read the full story here:
Children ask Liz Truss why Boris Johnson ‘hasn’t been kicked out yet’
Trump said ‘lot of things that proved to be true’, says Liz Truss
Former US president Donald Trump said lots of things that “proved to be true”, Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has said as she vowed to get tougher on China.
The foreign secretary said she wanted the G7 group of leading democracies to be turned into an “economic Nato” that can defend itself better against Chinese influence around the world.
Ms Truss – favourite to be the next prime minister as she vies with Rishi Sunak for the leadership – set out her credentials as a hawk on China and Russia in an interview with The Atlantic.
Asked if Trump had been proved right that China had “stolen America’s lunch”, Truss said: “There’s a lot of things that Trump has said that have proved to be true.”
The foreign secretary then added: “There are also things he’s said that haven’t proved to be true.”
Read the full story from Adam Forrest here:
Trump said ‘lot of things that proved to be true’, says Liz Truss
Jeremy Corbyn reportedly being urged by allies to run for London mayor
The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is reportedly being encouraged by close supporters to run for mayor of London.
His allies apparently want Mr Corbyn to seek an “alternative power base” in the capital for his progressive politics, HuffPost reported.
Mr Corbyn is currently an Independent MP for Islington North, a constinuency in London.
A source told the online news website: “There are people who have encouraged him to run for mayor.
“There are people who feel that given the left’s progressive agenda through some of the metro mayors, having Jeremy do something similar in London would be a good axis.
“It’s not something he has ever said he has an appetite to do, but it has been discussed by people close to him”.
‘Money doesn’t grow on trees’: Senior Tory attacks Truss tax cuts
Senior Tory MP Rob Halfon – a supporter of Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be PM – has warned that tax cuts promised by Liz Truss could lead to cuts to “vital public services”.
“Tory members know that he’s not making promises he can’t keep – if he wanted to be popular he could say anything and everything about tax cuts,” Halfon told Sky News.
“The money doesn’t grow on trees,” said the chair of the education select committee.
He added: “You can’t just have unfunded tax cuts because you have to deal with the debt, you have to fund public services. If you just have unfunded tax cuts, where is that money going to be for vital public services?”
Defending Sunak’s loyalty to Boris Johnson, Halfon said: “He was there almost till the very end.”
