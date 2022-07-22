✕ Close Keir Starmer 'really hated' Beergate police investigation

The European Union has launched fresh legal action against the UK over failures to comply with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol in a further souring of relations.

The European Commission triggered four new infringement procedures on Friday. They said that it had been forced to act because the UK had failed to take part in “meaningful discussion” over the Northern Ireland protocol since February.

The commission accused the UK of failing to comply with customs requirements and not imposing EU rules on VAT for e-commerce.

The move will increase the heat on Liz Truss, who as foreign secretary has had oversight of the negotiations with Brussels.

It comes as a senior Rishi Sunak ally hit out at her tax plan, warning that it could lead to cuts to “vital public services”.

Tory MP Rob Halfon, the chair of the education select committe, said that Tory members know that “money doesn’t grow on trees”.