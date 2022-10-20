What are the likely terms of the deal to replace Liz Truss?

I don’t know how long Liz Truss, currently on her 44th day as prime minister, will last, because the terms of the deal to replace her have not yet been hammered out.

Some parts of the agreement can be guessed at without inside information. Most Conservative MPs understand that the prime minister must be replaced by a single, agreed candidate, without a contested leadership election. Significantly, this is also supported by Conservative Party members. The YouGov poll of members on Monday and Tuesday this week found that 60 per cent of them supported “MPs agreeing on one single unity candidate, so the new leader is appointed without an election”.

The problem is how to decide who that single candidate should be, without going through “any nonsense of votes”, as Sir Charles Walker, the despairing Tory MP, called it last night.