What are the likely terms of the deal to replace Liz Truss?
Sir Graham Brady says a new prime minister will be in place before 31 October, writes John Rentoul
Liz Truss has resigned, and who will replace her will now be hammered out.
Most Conservative MPs understand that the prime minister must be replaced by a single, agreed candidate, without a contested leadership election. Significantly, this is also supported by Conservative Party members. The YouGov poll of members on Monday and Tuesday this week found that 60 per cent of them supported “MPs agreeing on one single unity candidate, so the new leader is appointed without an election”.
The problem is how to decide who that single candidate should be, without going through “any nonsense of votes”, as Sir Charles Walker, the despairing Tory MP, called it last night.
